© thomaspajot dreamstime.com

New owner structure at Kitron

One of Kitron’s biggest shareholders has sold – most of – its stake in the company. At the same time new owners steps in.

Amber Trust has today sold 21’101’809 shares in the EMS provider – following the completion of the sale, Amber Trust will hold 2’720’191 shares in Kitron ASA, representing 1.54%.



KJK Fund has also sold the bulk of its share in the company – namely 5’327’191 shares. After the sale KJK will hold 686’717 shares in the Norwegian EMS provider.



But while two owners more or less left Kitron, the company did attract new owners as well. Creades AB bought 17’619’300 shares in the company equal to 10% of the outstanding shares.



Athanase Industrial Partners Fund II and Athanase Industrial Partners II AB, two investment funds managed by Athanese Industrial Partners Ltd, bought 7’238’805 and 1’570’895 shares respectively in Kitron. Following completion of the transaction, the companies will jointly hold shares equal to 5% of the outstanding shares in Kitron.