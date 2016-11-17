© baloncici dreamstime.com

Japanese EMS provider sets up shop in Hungary

SIIX, a Japanese EMS provider is planning to establish a manufacturing subsidiary in Hungary that will carry out SMT and the assembly as well as processing equipment and components.

The company currently has a manufacturing base in Slovakia which also functions as its production center in Europe. The company’s business orders from existing customers – as well as new companies – have increased due to, as SIIX puts it in a press release, strategic reinforcement of its European business over the past several years.



Due to this, the company saw the need to establish a new manufacturing base in neighbouring Hungary in order to respond to the expanded business in Europe. The size of the investment is JPY 2 billion – or about EUR 17.1 million.



“At the new plant, we will start business for new customers and different forms of business. By doing so, we will satisfy the detailed needs of European customer companies throughout Europe under the cooperation of our sales bases in Germany, the Slovakia plant, and the Hungary plant,” the company states in a press release.



The new 16'850 square meter facility will be located in Nagykőrös, Hungary. At the start of operations – September 2017 – the site will employ about 100.