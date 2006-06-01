LEONI acquires Swiss cable manufacturer Studer

LEONI, the German cable and wiring systems manufacturer, will, subject to cartel authority approval, acquire all the shares in Däniken-based Studer Draht- und Kabelwerk AG effective 31 July 2006 at a price translating to about 105 million euros.

With sales of about 84 million euros in the 2005 financial year and approximately 350 employees, the non market-listed family business founded in 1939 is one of the five largest Swiss cable manufacturers and also one of Europe's most profitable cable makers.



Studer Cables is one of Europe's leading suppliers of halogen-free installation cables for, among other applications, rail and road tunnel systems, as well as being one of the key suppliers to the Swiss power utilities. An area of particular focus is manufacture and distribution of high quality industrial and special cables, especially for rolling stock, airport and solar equipment, shipbuilding, automotive engineering as well as applications in the industrial environment.