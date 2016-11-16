© mucella1 dreamstime.com

GE agrees to purchase controlling share in Arcam AB

GE has agreed to purchase controlling shares of Arcam AB of Sweden following the conclusion of the extended public tender offer which ended on November 10.

Arcam shares tendered during the extended acceptance period – combined with Arcam shares acquired by GE – correspond to approximately 73.57% of the total outstanding shares for GE. However, GE has filed to further extend the acceptance period for the tender offer to November 29 to allow remaining shareholders to accept the offer.



Swedish Arcam AB is the inventor of electron beam melting machines for metal-based additive manufacturing, and a producer of metal powders with customers in the aerospace and orthopedic industries. Arcam generated USD 80 million in revenues in 2015 with about 320 employees. Arcam also operates AP&C, a metal powders operation in Canada, and DiSanto Technology, a medical additive manufacturing firm in Connecticut in the U.S.A., as well as sales and application sites worldwide.



GE says that it will invest significantly in Arcam’s products and technology and will ultimately influence the makeup of the Arcam board of directors.



“GE’s strong position as a controlling shareholder of Arcam is a key step in our overall additive strategy,” said David Joyce, GE vice chairman and president and CEO of GE Aviation. “We are delighted with our relationship with Arcam, which follows our recent announcement with Concept Laser. GE is becoming a key player in the additive space.”



Back in October, GE had reached an agreement to acquire a 75% stake in Concept Laser GmbH for USD 599 million (EUR 549 million). The agreement allows for GE to take full ownership over the next several years. Privately-held Concept Laser has more than 200 employees and is headquartered in Lichtenfels, Germany, with significant operations in the United States (Grapevine, Texas), China, and a global network of more than 35 distributors and agents. Concept Laser is a pioneer in the field of metal additive manufacturing.



GE has also invested approximately USD 1.5 billion in manufacturing and additive technologies at GE’s Global Research Center (GRC) in Niskayuna, New York, in addition to building a global additive network of centers focused on advancing the science.



The Arcam and Concept Laser transactions will position GE to become a real force as a supplier of additive machines, materials, and software for several industry segments, including aerospace, power generation, automotive, medical, and electronics.