© nextracker

NEXTracker to supply tracker technology to solar project in Brazil

Flex company, NEXTracker, has signed a master services agreement (MSA) to deliver its solar tracker technology to Biosar, part of Aktor Construction Group, an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company.

The 191.5 MW solar power plant, Pirapora 1, is being constructed by Biosar for EDF Energies Nouvelles and Canadian Solar Inc. in the state of Minas Gerais. This MSA calls for NEXTracker to supply Biosar with advanced tracker technology, design consultation, installation and commissioning support. Project completion is anticipated in Q3 of 2017. The modules to be used in the Pirapora project are also produced by Flex and Canadian Solar, at a manufacturing facility in Sao Paulo, Brazil.



“NEXTracker is thrilled to be working with Biosar, an international contractor that’s installed a gigawatt of projects worldwide,” said NEXTracker CEO Dan Shugar. “Thanks to Flex’s Brazil-based manufacturing and operational presence, NEXTracker is well-positioned to meet the growing high-volume demand for our single-axis trackers. We’re seeing that project financing in Brazil is working and truly supporting the growth of the renewable energy industry. In addition to serving this important market, we’re delighted to be contributing to the Brazilian economy by spurring the creation of new solar jobs.”



“NEXTracker’s deep solar experience and technological market leadership are an ideal fit for new solar deployments in Brazil – a nation that has set very ambitious PV deployment targets,” said Aris Polychronopoulos, General Manager of Biosar. “NX Horizon is not only FINAME-compliant, which is essential for Brazil solar market readiness – its advanced product features, quality and reliability maximize energy yield and reduce both installation and operating costs for our customers’ projects. NEXTracker is the perfect partner, thanks to its local Brazil presence and the strong financial backing of its corporate parent, Flex.”