RFID for a safe World Cup

The world´s football supporters will during this years World Cup of football in Germany face enormous safety arrangements. Just to keep the football hooligans away.

When you are buying your ticket for the game you will have to register with your name and passport number. On each ticket there is an RFID tag which is programmed with information that is connected with your personal information. This information is checked when you enter the arena to see the game. A comparison is made if your personal information match with the information on the RFID tag.