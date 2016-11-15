© bosch

Bosch to expand in the US with a €400 million investment

The Bosch Group is expanding in the US. The technology company is planning to invest nearly EUR 400 million in its US operations over the course of the current year.

The investment – which represents about one-fifth more than what the company invested in 2015 – will also lead to an increase in Bosch’s headcount. The number of employees are expected to rise from 17’800 associates at present to more than 18’800 by early 2017.



The company also announced its plans to continuously expand its oldest plant in the US, the manufacturing facility in Charleston, South Carolina, and the occupational training and professional development activities there. The more than 1’700 associates currently employed at the plant manufacture original equipment for vehicles, including components for the ABS and ESP automotive safety systems.



Bosch also recently intensified its development activities in the US – For instance, it expanded its engineering center in Pittsburgh, PA, and consolidated its local activities at a new, central location. The associates there will develop internet and security technologies for the internet of things (IoT). Bosch also expanded its technical center in Plymouth, MI, where developers are working on technologies such as automotive electronics and driver assistance and safety systems. Over the past five years (2011 to 2015), the company has invested a total of USD 1.5 billion dollars in the United States.