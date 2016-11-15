© evertiq

Enics Slovakia gets a green light

Enics Group’s Slovakian business unit is the first within the Enics network to receive the ISO/TS 16949:2009 certificate.

At the same time, Enics Beijing received the compliance letter stating its conformity with ISO/TS 16949:2009.



Jari Utriainen, Director, Quality of Enics Group: “Enics is committed to providing high-quality products, processes and services, and we continuously improve these to meet and exceed our customer expectations. With the ISO/TS 16949:2009 certificate in place in Enics Nova Dubnica, recently achieved compliance in Enics Beijing and previously attained compliances in selected sites across the Enics network, Enics joins the elite of the companies meeting the highest standards of excellence in industry.”



Utrianien adds that more Enics’ manufacturing sites will be moving towards ISO/TS 16949:2009 compliance in 2017.



“Achieving ISO/TS 16949:2009 certification is a major milestone for Enics Nova Dubnica. The implemented quality system guarantees that we have the excellence in our processes in place also in the automotive area and we are ready to meet customers’ stringent requirements," says Miroslav Sagan, General Manager, Enics Nova Dubnica.



Kaapo Liede, General Manager of Enics China: “For the past year, we have invested heavily in taking our quality management system to the next level, and we already see tangible results from it. We are proud that the compliance with ISO/TS 16949:2009 in both of our China business units, Beijing and Suzhou, have been verified.”