Cheap to close factories in Sweden

According to the Swedish magazine Dagens Arbete Sweden is a low cost country to close your factory in.

Electrolux is currently moving its manufacturing from Spain to Hungary. It took eight month fort the Spanish labor union to put through the negotiation to reach an agreement which said the workers are going to be given this: Everybody of the age above 52 will have a pension which is 70 percent of their salary and that pension will grow by 2.5 percent each year. Everybody who will not get a penion deal will receive 52 daily salaries for each year they have been employed with a maximum of 48 monthly salaries. All of the workers will besides that receive a stated amount of about 6 500 euro.



Compared to the Swedish workers that were laid off only received unemployment benefit societies and a vacuum cleaner.



Continental´s closing of the Gislaved factory only costed one fifth of the total cost that were attached to the closing of the company´s factory in Austria.