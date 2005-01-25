€2 Million order to Cyncrona

EMS provider Hanzas Elektronika SIA in Latvia invests in a complete production line with four NXT assemblers from Fuji, two re-melting owens from SMT, two inspection equipments from MVP and marking- and handling systems from Nutek.

"We chosed Cyncrona as supplier because they could supply the best comprehensive solution to us", said Ilmars Osmanis, Hanzas Elektronika CEO.



"This is the first installation of the Fuji NXT in the Baltic region. Fujis concept NXT has turned out good! Approximately ten NXTs has been installed in the Nordic since the launch in february 2004", says Clas Kagerup, Cyncrona ABs CEO.



This information announced in a Cyncrona press release.