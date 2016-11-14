© evertiq

Electronica 2016 – the facts and figures

A total of 2’913 companies from more than 50 countries came together under one roof (or 13) last week in Munich during electronica 2016.

The companies – along with the show it self – gathered approximately 73’000 visitors and dialog with professionals from around the world.



A survey, conducted by Gelszus Messe-Marktforschung, revealed that satisfaction among visitors remained high.



Besides Germany, the countries with the largest number of visitors were Italy, Austria, Great Britain and Northern Ireland, France, Switzerland, USA, Israel, the Russian Federation, Poland and Slovenia, in that order. There was a significant increase in the number of visitors from France, China, Slovenia, Turkey and Israel.



A total of 2’913 exhibitors from than 50 countries presented their products and technologies at the fair. That corresponds to an increase of 7 percent over the 2014 exhibition, continuing a trend during the last few years. “More and more companies present components in the context of applications,” explains Senger. Besides Germany, the countries with the largest contingents of exhibitors were China, Taiwan, the USA and Great Britain (in that order).