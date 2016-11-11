© tom schmucker dreamstime.com

Mitsubishi Electric settles lawsuit with Belgian hand dryer company

Mitsubishi Electric has reached a settlement with Go All Sprl in the commercial court of Brussels, Belgium.

The lawsuit, filed back in late September, claimed infringement of Mitsubishi Electric’s intellectual property right (IPR) by certain Go All hand dryers sold in Europe (Eco Dryer 4 All White, EOLE, among others), based on EU’s Registered Community Design, which protects the appearance of hand dryers.



In the settlement, Go All entirely admits that some of its hand dryers use Mitsubishi Electric’s intellectual property, and agrees to destroy the infringing products and discontinue their sale in Europe, Mitsubishi writes in a press statement,.



Mitsubishi Electric has also filed IPR infringement lawsuits in China against Taizhou Dihour Electrical Appliances Co., Ltd., a hand dryer manufacturer, and its sales subsidiary, Shanghai Jiecheng Electrical Appliances Co.,Ltd., demanding that they stop manufacturing and selling their infringing hand dryers.