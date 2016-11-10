© pinonsky dreamstime.com

Scanfil: Hungarian production moves to other facilities

Scanfil EMS Oy’s Hungarian subsidiary Scanfil Kft has on 10 November 2016 decided to close down the factory in Biatorbagy, Hungary.

The negative impact on earnings resulting from the factory closing is estimated at approximately EUR 1.3 million and an impact on earnings is mainly focused on the fourth quarter of 2016. The plan is to conclude the actions during the second quarter of 2017.



Scanfil Kft employs about 200 workers and salaried employees at Biatorbagy plant. Turnover of Scanfil Kft in 2015 was about EUR 13.6 million and operating loss of approximately EUR 1.2 million. Closing the factory will finalize the restructuring related to PartnerTech factory network integration. Existing customers of Scanfil Kft will be served from other Scanfil’s factories in the future.