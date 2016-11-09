© GTK

GTK opens new facility in Romania

GTK announced the launch of a new cable assemblies and box build manufacturing facility in Romania.

The facility is situated in Craiova, which is the sixth largest city in Romania and the principal commercial city west of Bucharest, and will specialise in the production of cable assemblies and box build. The new facility is 450 m2 with an option to extend to 2,000 m2.



Steve Robinson, Operations Director at GTK, said, “This new facility replicates the production capabilities of our UK facility and we will be using identical manufacturing, scheduling, quality and data collection processes. Using the same software at both locations will allow us to be extremely agile in the way in which we service our customers’ requirements. It will also ensure we can be extremely cost-effective.”



John Morath, Managing Director at GTK, said, “This is a significant investment for GTK and comes as a result of our continued growth. The new facility expands our global footprint and will mean we can offer an even greater number of manufacturing build models to both existing and new customers. We are expanding our European customer base and have recently started focusing on Germany and this new facility will enable us to enhance our service levels in this region.”