Inventec plans to increase its production capacity overseas

The Taiwanese ODM is planning to expand its server production in Mexico as well as the Czech Republic. The company will also increase production of PCs and smart terminal devices in India next year.

Besides the capacity increase planned for Mexico, Czech Republic and India, the company is currently evaluation the possibility of establishing a manufacturing facility in Indonesia, according to a DigiTimes report crediting Inventec chairman Richard Lee.



The expansions in Mexico and the Czech Republic is being made to meed a growing demand globally – whiles the potential factory in Indonesia would supply the local market, the report continues.



The report also states that the company has acquired a building from HTC located in northern Taiwan – which will become the company’s R&D headquarters.