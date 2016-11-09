© kritchanut dreamstime.com

Flir Systems completes acquisition of Point Grey Research

Flir Systems has completed its acquisition of the business of Point Grey Research, for USD 259 million. The acquisition will expand Flir’s presence in machine vision, intelligent imaging for retail analytics, and visible spectrum camera solutions.

Point Grey designs, manufactures, and distributes its cameras and related software to a base of customers that build systems for improving the efficiency, quality, analysis, and safety of a wide range of processes and products.



"The acquisition of Point Grey provides us a strong, proven, and profitable platform from which to integrate thermal technology into the underpenetrated industrial vision and people counting markets," said Andy Teich, President and CEO of Flir. "We are pleased to have the Point Grey team join Flir and we look forward to working with them to innovate advanced intelligent imaging solutions for the customers in the machine vision space."



The business will be known as the Integrated Imaging Solutions line of business operating within Flir's OEM and Emerging segment.