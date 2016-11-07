© manz

Manz partners with mobile labs supplier Eiko

Equipment manufacturer Manz has partnered with Japanese chemical analysing tool supplier, Eiko Electronic, to offer an integrated one-stop solution in PCB production

Through the combined expertise of the German and Japanese companies, Manz will offer the first integrated PCB production line including wet and dry processing tools, CIM (Computer-Integrated Manufacturing) and ICA (Precise Inline Chemical Analysis and dosing system).



The new ‘Mobile Lab’ ICA 001, aims to cut cost in with respect of time, BOM (Bill of Material) and manpower and will improve the safety during production. The solution can analyse up to 5 chemicals in the PTH copper process in real-time and by automatically refilling the chemicals without manual operation and thus avoiding any process variability, Manz states in a press release.



So in short, through this cooperation, Manz and Eiko, aims to extend customers’ capability in intelligent manufacturing by offering a solution which can enhance efficiency of chemical parameter analysis.



The product weighs only 5 kg and is no bigger than a shoe box (30Wx25Hx20D in cm). Apart from copper process, ICA 001 is highly flexible and can also be used in the analysis of other chemicals in different wet processes. It can also be connected with not only Manz tools but also tools from other system providers to deliver comprehensive compatibility.