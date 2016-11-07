© Piksel Dreamstime.com

NxEdge acquires Flex’s Morgan Hill facility

NxEdge, a provider of vertically integrated solutions to the semiconductor market – and a portfolio company of Dallas-based private equity firm, Trive Capital, has acquired the assets of Flex’s Morgan Hill facility in California.

The facility has been providing machining and assembly capabilities to the semiconductor tool market. Morgan Hill will complement NxEdge’s existing product offering which includes custom machining, anodizing & plating, coating, cleaning and assembly services to equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and OEM-quality refurbishment services to IDMs & Foundries, Trive writes in a press release.



“The addition of Morgan Hill to the NxEdge platform will allow our companies to better serve the needs of our customers throughout the broader supply chain. Morgan Hill provides NxEdge with an integrated offering to its customers aimed at reducing cycle time and providing a single point of accountability within an otherwise fragmented supply chain. Trive’s commitment to our strategic vision and investment of additional capital to expand capacity and enhance service capabilities will provide the resources we need to execute on our strategy,” commented Jackson Chao, President and CEO of NxEdge.



David Stinnett, Partner at Trive Capital, shared, “The Morgan Hill transaction is an example of Trive’s ability to execute on a complex, corporate carve-out and operationally resource a facility like Morgan Hill to capitalize on its potential. The transaction adds a critical element to our strategic positioning within the semiconductor tool supply chain and we look forward to partnering with the NxEdge team on realizing value through a shared commitment to safety, quality and best-in-class customer service and delivery.”



No further information regarding the transaction has been released.