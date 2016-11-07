© Jenoptik AG

Jenoptik completes five-year defense frame agreements with US Government

Within the scope of the two contracts Jenoptik will supply spare components for the Patriot integrated air and missile defense system.

The agreements have a value of more than USD 35 million. Jenoptik will deliver spare parts for electric generators, which provide energy to the defense system, as well as engine kits, reset kits and recapitalization kits for the Patriot systems. The kits keep the power generating equipment in operational condition and thus support the US Army Communications Electronics Command (CECOM) maintenance program.



Jenoptik develops and produces the components in the United States at its El Paso, Texas site and in Germany at its Altenstadt, Bavaria site. The orders will contribute to revenue and earnings of Jenoptik’s Defense & Civil Systems segment for 2016 and up to 2021.