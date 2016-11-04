© leoni

Leoni sells subsidiary in Bautzen to Ionisos

As a part of the company's move to divest its non-core business, Leoni has sold its Leoni Studer Hard subsidiary along with its location in Bautzen, Germany, to French ionizing specialist, Ionisos SAS.

“By selling this activity, Leoni is making the first step in streamlining the scope of its Wire & Cable Solutions Division. This process is part of our strategy to develop a more solution-oriented business model“, states Bruno Fankhauser, Member of the Management Board of Leoni AG in charge of the Wire & Cable Solutions Division.



The plant in Bautzen, which employs about 30 people and two electron beam accelerators, is providing irradiation crosslinking services to third-party customers. Ionisos SAS intends to continue and further enhance the business.



For Leoni, however, the electron beam irradiation know-how and offering will remain an important element of its technology portfolio and value chain. For that reason, the company will maintain and concentrate its irradiation crosslinking service business in Däniken, Switzerland, and continue to serve its external customers, the company states in a press release.



The process of electron beam treatment allows Leoni to refine cables and other products, which makes them, for example, more resistant to abrasion, chemicals, solvents and temperature fluctuation.