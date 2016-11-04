© sergey balmashov dreamstime.com PCB | November 04, 2016
Schweizer grows in the automotive sector and export business
The company’s business development with automotive customers led to an increase of 2.1% to 29.1 EUR million in Schweizer’s third quarter turnover from Q315’s EUR 28.5 million.
Sales within this customer segment alone grew by 12.1% to EUR 22.3 million against EUR 19.9 million the year before. The EBITDA reached the company’s target with a total of EUR 2.9 million, and the margin of 10% was above this year’s half year-level of 7.9%, but fell slightly behind last year’s third quarter margin of 12.0 % (EUR 3.4 million). The EBIT amounted to EUR 0.9 million (2015: EUR 1.5 million).
Power electronics products showed a 20% sales increase in the automotive sector. While the turnover share of the industry sector declined from 21.1% to 16.5%, initial sales could be realised with aviation customers, letting Schweizer report first achievements as regards the envisaged expansion of its customer portfolio. While turnover in Asia doubled to EUR 2.6 million, figures in the European region slightly declined from EUR 24.2 million in 2015 to EUR 23.5 million this year.
Schweizer export ratio, however, increased to 41%. The company’s order book grew by EUR 45 million (34%) against last year’s third quarter to a total amount of EUR 177.5 million.
“Our EBITDA ratio has reached 8.6% in the first nine months of 2016. Currently, we expect our fourth quarter results to be on a similar level as in the third quarter, presuming that no unforeseen factors occur, which will either burden or benefit the results,” comments Marc Bunz, Chief Financial Officer at Schweizer Electronic AG.
He continues; “This means, we could close our accounts of 2016 with an EBITDA ratio of between 9% and 10%, coming up to our forecast from August this year. Due to delays in the Vietnam ramp-up and at WUS, Kunshan, however, we expect our turnover to stay stable, which is in contrast to our August forecast of a 2%-increase”
Power electronics products showed a 20% sales increase in the automotive sector. While the turnover share of the industry sector declined from 21.1% to 16.5%, initial sales could be realised with aviation customers, letting Schweizer report first achievements as regards the envisaged expansion of its customer portfolio. While turnover in Asia doubled to EUR 2.6 million, figures in the European region slightly declined from EUR 24.2 million in 2015 to EUR 23.5 million this year.
Schweizer export ratio, however, increased to 41%. The company’s order book grew by EUR 45 million (34%) against last year’s third quarter to a total amount of EUR 177.5 million.
“Our EBITDA ratio has reached 8.6% in the first nine months of 2016. Currently, we expect our fourth quarter results to be on a similar level as in the third quarter, presuming that no unforeseen factors occur, which will either burden or benefit the results,” comments Marc Bunz, Chief Financial Officer at Schweizer Electronic AG.
He continues; “This means, we could close our accounts of 2016 with an EBITDA ratio of between 9% and 10%, coming up to our forecast from August this year. Due to delays in the Vietnam ramp-up and at WUS, Kunshan, however, we expect our turnover to stay stable, which is in contrast to our August forecast of a 2%-increase”
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments