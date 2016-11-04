© Boosted

It hasn’t really been a good year for batteries

No one missed the crisis that Samsung went through due to the batteries in its Galaxy Note 7 smartphone. However, phones are not the only devices with battery issues – electric skateboards are also included in the mix.

On two separate occasions, a lithium battery cell has “vented” – which means showing signs of smoke getting unusually warm – inside the battery pack of electric skateboard company Boosted’s 2nd generation Boosted board.



“The battery enclosure is a fire-retardant composite and worked as designed to contain the cell failure. Fortunately, no one was injured and no property was damaged. Our engineering team is conducting a thorough investigation and we will update everyone with the results,” CEO and founder Sanjay Dastoor wrote in a company blogpost.



The company is now – strongly – urging all riders with 2nd generation boards to stop riding and stop charging them, and advising the owners to store them away from anything flammable until the company completes its investigation. The company has also stopped shipping boards to new riders.