ArrayComm to set up a design team in UK

The US wireless basestation technology firm ArrayComm wants to target the growth of 3G mobile phone and WiMAX networks and therefore establishing a software development team in the UK.

ArrayComm i planning to recruit 12 design engineers for its recently opened product support and development centre in Guildford.



“There is a large W-CDMA engineering resource pool in the UK and the centre was located here to attract engineers with these skills,” Mark Guinan, v-p of UK operations for ArrayComm, told Electronic Weekly.