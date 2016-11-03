© manz

Manz finds partners for new R&D company

Manz AG has signed a framework agreement with several unnamed companies regarding a sustainable strategic cooperation in order to further develop and commercialise Manz AG’s CIGS thin-film technology.

Manz and the cooperation partners agreed to jointly accelerate the establishment of an R&D company in order to advance the further development of the Manz CIGS technology. The current R&D site for CIGS from Manz AG, the Manz CIGS Technology GmbH, will be acquired by the new R&D joint venture.



Another subject of the agreement are is CIGSfab purchase orders. The agreements still need the approvals of the management boards of the parties and are subject to the satisfactory results of the ongoing Due Diligence for the Manz CIGS Technology GmbH.



The cooperation partners agreed to cover the operational costs occurring from Manz CIGS Technology GmbH in Schwäbisch Hall from November 2016 till end of December 2016 or till final formal signature is completed.