© airbus

New head of Airbus space site in Bremen

Oliver Juckenhöfel is taking over as the new Head of the Airbus space site in Bremen. At the same time, he is assuming responsibility for On-Orbit Services and Exploration.

Bart Reijnen, whom he is replacing in both roles, is in turn taking charge of the Airbus subsidiary Satair Group.



Juckenhöfel will be responsible for all Airbus activities relating to the field of manned space flight and space exploration: all tasks connected with the operation and use of European ISS components, the European Service Module for the NASA Orion mission, space robotics, research in zero-gravity conditions and the development of future service spacecraft.



Bart Reijnen said: “A very exciting and eventful time for me in Bremen is coming to a close after three-and-a-half years. I am very proud and grateful to have expedited development of the site in partnership with colleagues and to have experienced many successful missions, such as the ATV or the launch of the Orion ESM programme. I am delighted to have a highly competent successor in Oliver Juckenhöfel. My wish for him is that he receives the same support that I have been lucky enough to have over the past years.”



Oliver Juckenhöfel said: “Leading the space site in Bremen has always been a special task. Manned space flight, robotics and on-orbit services are complex matters, and always require cooperation between different nations, sometimes even at a global level. The Bremen site has an excellent reputation, and our engineers’ expertise is valued worldwide. I am pleased and proud to be taking on this role.”