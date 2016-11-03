© vladek dreamstime.com

ABB wins $40 million order to enable power link in south China

ABB has won an order of over USD 40 million to provide power equipment to the 800 kilovolt (kV) Dianxibei-Guangdong ultra-high-voltage direct current (UHVDC) transmission link.

The project, operated by China Southern Power Grid Company Limited, one of the country’s two major grid operators, is expected to transmit 5,000 megawatts (MW) of power over a distance of more than 1,950 kilometers. The order was booked in the third quarter of 2016.



“We are pleased that our advanced power technologies will enable the longest UHVDC link in southern China to deliver clean power to millions and lower environmental impact,” said Claudio Facchin, President of ABB’s Power Grids division. “Ultra-high-voltage technologies are a key element of our Next Level strategy and will help expansive countries like China to reliably and efficiently transport increasing amounts of clean, renewable power over greater distances.”