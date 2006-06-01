Electronics Production | June 01, 2006
Avnet Recognized as Windows Embedded<br>Distribution Partner of the Year by Microsoft
Avnet Inc. announced it received the 2006 Windows Embedded Partner of the Year award from Microsoft in the 'Distributor of the Year' category. Presented at Mobile & Embedded DevCon in Las Vegas, the award honors Avnet for its technical expertise, unique service offerings, customer satisfaction excellence and ability to expand Microsoft's presence in the embedded market.
Avnet supports embedded electronic components manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with operating system and device selection, training courses, engineering services, and design and code review. This unique embedded operating system technical expertise, coupled with Avnet's reference board design and full system integration capabilities, generated 75 percent year-over-year growth in the distributor's combined revenue of Microsoft Windows CE, Microsoft XP Embedded, and Windows Embedded Server products.
'As the technology design cycle continues to shorten, embedded manufacturers must manage their businesses to meet accelerated product development and delivery schedules,' said Pat Cathey, senior vice president for Avnet's Applied Computing Solutions division, which supports Microsoft's embedded products. 'Avnet's design, integration and technical expertise with Windows Embedded help our customers improve their time to market. This prestigious Microsoft award honors the valuable resources we provide that help our business partners grow faster and beat the competition to market with new, cutting-edge embedded technologies.'
Avnet offers engineering services to assist embedded manufacturers in developing and building their products using Microsoft Windows CE, Microsoft XP Embedded, and Windows Embedded Server products. Avnet's engineering services for Windows Embedded include custom boot loader development; board support package creation; application porting and development; third-party application and device driver integration; image building and footprint optimization; and design and code review.
'Avnet plays a key role in helping embedded manufacturers deliver innovative devices based on the Microsoft Windows Embedded operating system,' said Jane Gilson, director, Mobile and Embedded Devices Division, Microsoft Corp. 'We are impressed with Avnet's significant growth in embedded sales during the past year and attribute the company's success to its commitment and investment in engineering and technical resources. The company goes beyond offering traditional distribution services to truly collaborate with our customers, providing them with skilled engineering, design and integration resources that drive time-to-market improvements throughout the supply chain.'
