Videoton supplies German automotive industy with battery packs

Hungarian EMS provider Videoton is – via its subsidiary in Kaposvar – supplying a German Tier-1 Automotive company with battery packs.

The Li-on battery pack supplied by Videton is part of an e-call system used in passenger cars. The Hungarian company did not only carry out the sampling process but also contributed with its DfX services. The industrialisation of the product was realised completely by the local engineering team.



“Our engineers proposed several improvements on the prototype in terms of manufacturing and assembly. Following that, they also designed the plastic housing of the battery pack during which they could utilize the product optimization possibilities of the in-house 3D printer and 3D scanner,” the company writes in a press release.



The assembly line that is used for the serial production – consisting of several automatic assembly and testing stations – was designed by the engineers at Videoton’s subsidiary.



“Furthermore, they also developed a special traceability system for this project. This is also the first time that Kaposvar uses laser welding in its operation,” the company states.



The ECU of the battery pack is supplied by VT Automotive Electronics Kft. specialised in the manufacturing of automotive electronics (PCBAs, modules). The ICT and functional test equipment was provided by VT-ASYST, a Videoton subsidiary specialised in the design and manufacturing of special purpose machines.