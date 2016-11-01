© pichetw dreamstime.com

Obducat receives order from Huawei

Obducat AB's subsidiary Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of lithography solutions based on nanoimprint lithography (NIL), has received an order from Huawei in China for the supply of an EITRE 6 NIL system.

The Eitre 6 system which will be used in internal research and development work is planned to be delivered during fourth quarter of 2016.