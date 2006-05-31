Atmel Names EBV Elektronik<br>"Best Pan-European Distributor 2005"

EBV Elektronik, an Avnet company, has been recognised by Atmel as “Best pan-European Distributor 2005” for outstanding sales growth.

“I am very proud that Atmel has recognised EBV as “Best pan-European Distributor 2005” to honour our outstanding revenue growth.” said Patrick Zammit, President of EBV Elektronik. “EBV was a major contributor to Atmel's overall growth in distribution in 2005 by growing sales 33% over 2004 in a flat market, which is really an excellent performance. We also have together a very promising start into 2006 and are looking forward to another successful year for both of us by leveraging Atmel's innovative portfolio in combination with EBV's strong technical and commercial and logistical services,” Zammit concluded.



“We are delighted to have a strong distribution partner in EBV, whose technical and logistical services are well-known and respected in the market. Atmel's innovative product range is perfectly suited to EBV's alignment as a demand-creation distributor. This means that together we are in an excellent position to develop future markets,” said Udo Schöllmann, Sales Director Distribution Europe for Atmel.