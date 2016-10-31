© schmoll

Merlin Flex invests in Schmoll laser machine

UK based flex and flex/rigid PCB manufacturer, Merlin Flex Ltd, has invested in a Schmoll Laserflex machine to enhance their existing laser cutting and drilling capability.

The Laserflex machine provides Merlin Flex with higher accuracy in profiling, ablation and laser drilling, as well as an increased throughput.



“The increased capability and improved performance of the Schmoll Laserflex machine takes us to another level in today’s demanding flexible circuit market” says Merlin Flex Managing Director, Mark Merifield. “This significant investment demonstrates our commitment to our customers and the increasing demands placed on us in the Defence, Aerospace, Medical, Robotics and Telecoms industries”.



The Schmoll Laser flex machine strengthens the laser solutions already offered at Merlin Flex, and increases the capability of the whole Merlin PCB Group.