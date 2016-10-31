© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com

Harju Elekter starts construction of two new buildings

The company has laid the cornerstone for two new buildings in Allika Industrial Park, located in Saku Rural Municipality on the border of Tallinn, Estonia.

The two buildings will – when completed – be the new production and storage facilities of HE and the production and storage building of Stera Group, a commercial producer of mechanical and electromechanical devices and components. In total, 12’700 square meter of floor area for various purposes will be constructed.



The sites – representing a EUR 8.2 million investment – are expected to be completed and ready for use in the first half of 2017.