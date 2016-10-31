© volkswagen

VW opens new Crafter plant in Września, Poland

The short story is that the EUR 800 million investment will result in the employment of about 3’000 workers who will produce 100’000 vehicles annually.

Last week, the German company opened the doors to officially start up the automotive plant – in Września, Poland – that is dedicated to production of the new Crafter.



The new manufacturing facility was build up in a record time of just 23 months – from groundbreaking in November 2014 until start of production.



Andreas Renschler, CEO of Volkswagen Truck & Bus, gave special thanks to the employees: "Building the new plant in record time demonstrates the excellent team spirit of all of our employees at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles: clear goals, joint implementation and resuming made the ambitious project successful."



Renschler underscored the importance of the new Crafter and the new plant (220 hectares = 2.2 square kilometers) for the strategic alignment of the Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles group: "Our redevelopment of the new Crafter and our newly constructed plant with an annual capacity of 100’000 units positions us better than ever in the growing market of large vans."



About 3'000 people are employed at the new plant. Many new jobs were also created in the vicinity of the plant by developing the supplier network and the service provider sector, the company states in a press release.



The Września production site is one of the largest foreign investment to date in Poland with a volume of EUR 800 million for the construction and production facilities, the company says.