Connector madness with Apple’s new release

Sure, Apple has somewhat of a cult-like following. However, even these fans have to question how Apple can launch a laptop from which you can’t even charge your iPhone without a dongle.

Power would take up one USB-C port (three to go).

I would have to buy one of Apple’s $49 dollar USB-C to Thunderbolt 2 dongles to plug in my screen (two to go).

One $19 dollar USB-C to USB adapter to plug in my keyboard.

The company has stripped its new MacBook Pro’s of its previous connections and fitted the new models with 4 Thunderbolt 3 (USB C) ports – However, they have thankfully kept the headphone jack (I’m looking at you iPhone 7).But this is rather interesting. Apple has in the past received criticism for not complying with connection standards in regards to its iPhone. And with the launch of the iPhone 7 we were presented with a dongle for connecting your headphones into the Lightning jack – stepping even further away from what is easy for the user. Apple's new move to start using an open USB-C standard will however cause some headaches for its users.Looking at the new computers, I see dongles everywhere – one to connect your iPhone (which is just absurd – no Apple to Apple direct plug), one for an HDMI port, one to connect your keyboard (not all of us use Bluetooth). And of course, Apple has its own dongles to do the job. Lets have a look.At the moment, I’m running a MacBook Pro (Retina, 13-inch, Mid 2014). The power cord is plugged into its designated place (I will miss the MagSafe), my screen is connected to one of the Thunderbolt 2 ports, my phone is occupying one of the USB ports, headphones are plugged in and my keyboard is running up to the USB port on the right side (my keyboard also offers two more USB ports).Having this set up with the new MacBook Pro with just four Thunderbold 3/USB C ports would looks something like this:I have one port left for any other kind of device that I want to plug in, and in most circumstances, I will probably need another adapter to do so.The main reason I chose to venture over to the cult of Mac was due to the simplistic way of usage. My phones and work related equipment (iPad and work phone) was already from Apple. Everything was speaking the same language”, and they still do, but for some reason Apple want’s me to introduce them to each other via a translator in the shape of an adapter.And don’t even get me started on travelling with a set up like this. Adapters, adapters everywhere. Forgetting to pack one, leaving one in the hotel room. No, you’ve gone about this all wrong Apple. On a side note, it's worth mentioning that someone with a Google Pixel could charge their phone directly via the computer, but not an iPhone - clever.Will this have any effect on the company's sales figures for its MacBook's - what do you think?