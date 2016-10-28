© goepel

Continental Automotive USA choses X-ray inspection systems from Goepel

Continental Automotive USA has opted for two X-ray inspection systems from Goepel electronic. At the production site in Seguin (Texas), highly complex assemblies for the automotive industry are manufactured.

The inline inspection system “X Line·3D” performs automatic quality inspection of solder joints and components using 3D X-ray technology.



The X Line·3D was chosen after several months of evaluation. The main factor for the decision was the large fault coverage at high speed for use in line production. The X Line·3D tests 100% of the solder joints, both on the top and bottom side, in cycle time. The inspection is based on the IPC A-610F.



The three-dimensional X-ray inspection detects both sides of the PCB within a continuous process. The Technical basis is the use of a real-time multi-angle image acquisition chain, which allows a complete 3D acquisition of the module. Integrated reconstruction methods allow the defined evaluation of individual layers of the UUT (Unit under Test).