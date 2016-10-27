© pinonsky dreamstime.com

Capacity adjustments at Mikron's Agno site

The Mikron Group responses to the insufficient demand for its numerical control machine tools in the Mikron Machining division with capacity adjustments.

However, it intends to greatly increase development activities for new machine concepts so as to safeguard existing markets and add new ones over the long term.



Weak demand for numerical control machine tools will also mean that existing production capacities for the current range will have to be scaled back. Mikron will cut 25 of the total 345 of mechanical engineering jobs at the Agno (Switzerland) site by the end of 2017. This will include seven instances of early retirement and ten dismissals.



Mikron will continue to operate both production facilities of the Machining division – in Agno and in Rottweil (Germany).



The Mikron Group has around 1,200 employees worldwide, half of whom work in the Machining division.