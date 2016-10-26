© Kongsberg Automotive

Kongsberg Automotive opens Koluszki, Poland plant

The new manufacturing plant in Koluszki will produce components for customers producing vehicles such as Scania, Volvo and DAF.

This is the second investment the company has made on the Polish market. The investment in Koluszki includes the creation of new jobs but also the possibilities of collaborations with local service providers including tools and equipment, the Municipal Office in Koluszki states in an update.



The plant will employ about 70 people, which will work in processes such as machining and assembly. The new facility also allows for future production capacity increases for future developments of the company, Kongsberg writes in a statement.



Eurobuild CEE reports that Kongsberg Automotive’s new Koluszki facility sports 5’600 square meter of manufacturing and storage space and also more than 700 square meter of offices space.