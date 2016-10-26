© Bosch Electronics Production | October 26, 2016
Bosch expands in the Mexico
To strengthen its local presence in Mexico, the Bosch Group has opened a new powertrain engineering center. At the same time, local automotive technology manufacturing capacity will be expanded.
Between 2015 and 2018, Bosch will have invested roughly EUR 72 million in the expantion the location. The plant in San Martín Obispo has also been expanded at a cost of nearly EUR 9 million: an additional building is intended to create extra space for the production of hydraulic systems.
With these recent investments, Bosch is reacting to increased local demand and preparing for further growth in the region. “We expect all our business sectors to continue to develop positively in the current year,” said René Schlegel, president of Bosch Mexico. “To be prepared adequately, we’re planning to invest more than 90 million euros this year.” Moreover, the company aims to hire more than 3’000 new associates locally – most of them in San Luis Potosí and San Martín Obispo. Today Bosch employs over 13’000 associates in Mexico.
Bosch has expanded four of its locations in Mexico this year. In Aguascalientes, the company started the production of vehicle safety systems such as ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) and ESP (Electronic Stability System) for the local market in mid-June. In Querétaro in the central Mexican region of Bajio, a new plant for automotive steering systems is to be built by 2019. It will cover an area of 15’000 square meters and be the eleventh Bosch location in the country (total investment: EUR 70 million). “Our investment in the new location underlines our confidence in the continued growth of the Mexican market and demonstrates our long-term commitment to the country,” Schlegel said.
Over the past four years, the company has invested more than EUR 360 million in strengthening its local presence. Much of this has gone toward the Mobility Solutions plants in Toluca and Juárez, as well as the Security Systems plant in Hermosillo. In 2015, Bosch opened a new location in Tepotzotlán, manufacturing heating systems for the Mexican and Latin American markets.
