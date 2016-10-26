© yaskawa

Yaskawa invests in new manufacturing center for robots in Europe

Due to the growth of the global robot market, Yaskawa will expand its production capacities and, in addition to existing production facilities in Japan and China, will open another robot factory.

Due to the strong demand for Yaskawa robots in Europe and the EMEA region, the Japanese manufacturer of automation components and industrial robots has decided to set up a third production facility in Europe.



Following an investigation of where to best construct the new facility, Yaskawa Europe decided to make the investment in Slovenia. Negotiations on the specific site are well under way and are expected to be finalised shortly, the company states in a press release.



“Yaskawa has continuously expanded its presence in Europe in recent years. In addition to the already existing European production plants in which servo drives, frequency converters, controllers and wind generators are manufactured, we are complementing our local production capacities for the robot product lines with the new factory,” said Manfred Stern, CEO, Yaskawa Europe and Corporate Vice-President, Yaskawa Electric.



Yaskawa Europe plans to start production in Europe and to bring the first robots to the markets by the end of 2018.



“With this investment, the proximity to customers in the region will be further developed. Our goal is to shorten supply chains and delivery times in order to react more quickly to regional market requirements and customer demands,” said Bruno Schnekenburger, Division President Robotics Europe.