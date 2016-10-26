© daimler Electronics Production | October 26, 2016
Daimler build new production plant for lithium-ion batteries
Daimler starts the construction phase for a second battery factory at their subsidiary ACCUMOTIVE’s site in Kamenz, Germany, taking a further step towards electromobility.
With an investment of about EUR 500 million, the site in Kamenz will be one of the biggest battery factories in Europe.
“By 2025, our passenger car product portfolio will contain more than ten fully electric vehicles. At the same time, we are continuously pushing our plug-in-hybrid offensive and the introduction of 48-volt-systems. Highly efficient battery systems are an important aspect of our strategy. They are an integral part of the vehicle architecture and not a ready-made product. The development, production and integration of those complex systems into our vehicles is one of our core competences”, statedProf. Dr. Thomas Weber, member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG.
The company is set to grow the variety electrified vehicles on the market and its product portfolio. Daimler has recently presented its new product brand for electromobility, EQ. It offers a electromobile ecosystem consisting of products, services, and technologies. Forerunner of the new brand is the “EQ”-Showcar. Series production of the EQ with a range of up to 500 kilometers will start within this decade in the SUV segment.
Daimler invests an overall amount of one billion euros into the global production of battery systems. “We are building a global production compound for lithium-ion batteries. Kamenz will become the competence center of this compound. With the new battery factory, the flexible and efficient production network of Mercedes-Benz Cars deepens crucial know-how for the production of promising future technologies. This also strengthens our global competitiveness and puts us in a very good position concerning future mobility”, said Markus Schäfer, member of the Divisional Board of Mercedes-Benz Cars, Production and Supply Chain Management.
The new production facility is planned to start operations in the middle of 2018. The area of about 20 hectares is located in immediate proximity of the existing battery factory in Kamenz, about 50 kilometers from Dresden. With the construction of the second facility, the production and logistics area will be quadrupled to about 80’000 square meters. ACCUMOTIVE will gradually increase the number of employees in the coming years. The workforce will double by the end of this decade.
“By 2025, our passenger car product portfolio will contain more than ten fully electric vehicles. At the same time, we are continuously pushing our plug-in-hybrid offensive and the introduction of 48-volt-systems. Highly efficient battery systems are an important aspect of our strategy. They are an integral part of the vehicle architecture and not a ready-made product. The development, production and integration of those complex systems into our vehicles is one of our core competences”, statedProf. Dr. Thomas Weber, member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG.
The company is set to grow the variety electrified vehicles on the market and its product portfolio. Daimler has recently presented its new product brand for electromobility, EQ. It offers a electromobile ecosystem consisting of products, services, and technologies. Forerunner of the new brand is the “EQ”-Showcar. Series production of the EQ with a range of up to 500 kilometers will start within this decade in the SUV segment.
Daimler invests an overall amount of one billion euros into the global production of battery systems. “We are building a global production compound for lithium-ion batteries. Kamenz will become the competence center of this compound. With the new battery factory, the flexible and efficient production network of Mercedes-Benz Cars deepens crucial know-how for the production of promising future technologies. This also strengthens our global competitiveness and puts us in a very good position concerning future mobility”, said Markus Schäfer, member of the Divisional Board of Mercedes-Benz Cars, Production and Supply Chain Management.
The new production facility is planned to start operations in the middle of 2018. The area of about 20 hectares is located in immediate proximity of the existing battery factory in Kamenz, about 50 kilometers from Dresden. With the construction of the second facility, the production and logistics area will be quadrupled to about 80’000 square meters. ACCUMOTIVE will gradually increase the number of employees in the coming years. The workforce will double by the end of this decade.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments