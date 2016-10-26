© daimler

Daimler build new production plant for lithium-ion batteries

Daimler starts the construction phase for a second battery factory at their subsidiary ACCUMOTIVE’s site in Kamenz, Germany, taking a further step towards electromobility.

With an investment of about EUR 500 million, the site in Kamenz will be one of the biggest battery factories in Europe.



“By 2025, our passenger car product portfolio will contain more than ten fully electric vehicles. At the same time, we are continuously pushing our plug-in-hybrid offensive and the introduction of 48-volt-systems. Highly efficient battery systems are an important aspect of our strategy. They are an integral part of the vehicle architecture and not a ready-made product. The development, production and integration of those complex systems into our vehicles is one of our core competences”, statedProf. Dr. Thomas Weber, member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG.



The company is set to grow the variety electrified vehicles on the market and its product portfolio. Daimler has recently presented its new product brand for electromobility, EQ. It offers a electromobile ecosystem consisting of products, services, and technologies. Forerunner of the new brand is the “EQ”-Showcar. Series production of the EQ with a range of up to 500 kilometers will start within this decade in the SUV segment.



Daimler invests an overall amount of one billion euros into the global production of battery systems. “We are building a global production compound for lithium-ion batteries. Kamenz will become the competence center of this compound. With the new battery factory, the flexible and efficient production network of Mercedes-Benz Cars deepens crucial know-how for the production of promising future technologies. This also strengthens our global competitiveness and puts us in a very good position concerning future mobility”, said Markus Schäfer, member of the Divisional Board of Mercedes-Benz Cars, Production and Supply Chain Management.



The new production facility is planned to start operations in the middle of 2018. The area of about 20 hectares is located in immediate proximity of the existing battery factory in Kamenz, about 50 kilometers from Dresden. With the construction of the second facility, the production and logistics area will be quadrupled to about 80’000 square meters. ACCUMOTIVE will gradually increase the number of employees in the coming years. The workforce will double by the end of this decade.