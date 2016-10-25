© stevanovicigor dreamstime.com

Scanfil Group ups its profit

Scanfil Group is reporting an operating profit of EUR 7.4 million during its third quarter.

The group recorded revenues of EUR 121.7 million during the third quarter, a decrease of 10.3% from EUR 135.8 million during the period last year. Operating profit amounted to EUR 7.4 million, up from EUR 5.2 million during the corresponding quarter 2015. The adjusted operating profit landed on EUR 7.6 million, compared to EUR 8.6 million in Q315. Profit was EUR 6.5 million, up from EUR 2.8 million during the third quarter in 2015.





"I am pleased with our profitability in the third quarter. The operating profit of 6% shows that the restructuring and efficiency measures we have taken can already be seen in our result. We have concentrated on our profitable businesses, and our cost structure is significantly lighter. We will continue to challenge our current ways of operating as well as our cost structure. We target to achieve even more agile operating model and lower fixed costs,” commented Petteri Jokitalo, CEO of Scanfil plc.