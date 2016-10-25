ChemSec calls on the Commission to not open up REACH

© richard thomas dreamstime.com

ChemSec, the International Chemical Secretariat, a non-profit organisation dedicated to working towards a toxic free environment, thinks that by opening up REACH there is a risk of a weakening it.

Policy frameworks in the EU regularly go through a formal review process. Based on a plethora of stakeholder opinions regarding if the framework has worked as intended, policy makers decide whether it should be kept as is, or if it should be opened up for a more substantial overhaul.REACH, the European chemicals legislation, is currently being primed a review. In this context, ChemSec advises the Commission to not open up REACH.“At its core, REACH is a great piece of legislation designed to put the citizens of Europe first while at the same time drive substitution of toxic substances. By opening up REACH there is a real risk of a weakening it”, says Frida Hök, ChemSec Policy Advisor.“Not to mention all the insecurities it would generate within European companies that already spent considerable resources to bring their operations in line with REACH.”Instead ChemSec proposes a number of improvements to use REACH to it’s full potential; Raised quality standards for authorisation applications and registration data, a grouping approach to chemicals and inclusion of articles in the authorisation process.