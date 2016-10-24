© marcin kempski dreamstime.com

Aixtron: acquisition clearance revoked

Grand Chip Investment’s clearance certificate has been withdrawn by the German Federal Ministry of Economics and Energy.

The German Federal Ministry of Economics and Energy has withdrawn its clearance certificate towards Fujian Grand Chip Investment Fund LP, as an indirect shareholder of Grand Chip Investment GmbH. With this, the Ministry has announced a reopening of review proceedings in connection with the takeover offer by Grand Chip Investment GmbH, Aixtron writes in an ad-hoc news.