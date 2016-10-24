© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com

Husqvarna and BMZ team up for future battery development

Swedish Husqvarna Group and BMZ GmbH has entered into a Strategic Partnership agreement that covers development and manufacturing of future generation lithium-ion batteries.

The batteries will be developed for Husqvarna Group’s forestry, lawn and garden products. The partnership will extend to development, manufacturing and the supply of batteries and chargers for Husqvarna Group, including development of automated production techniques and capabilities for such purposes. To facilitate this, a joint operation has been set up from October 1st at BMZ’s premise in Karlstein, Germany with permanent personnel from both Husqvarna Group and BMZ.



“With this agreement we will take our current relationship to a strategic cooperation with the aim to claim a leadership position through development of differentiating technologies as well as cost-competitive battery powered products for our industry”, says Pavel Hajman, President of the Husqvarna Division.



BMZ is currently Husqvarna Group’s largest supplier of battery packs and will retain this position with this strategic partnership.



“There has never been a partnership at BMZ like the one we now are committed to with Husqvarna Group. We are very excited to be part of this journey as our teams will work side by side with a holistic view on everything from research through development and manufacturing automation“, says Sven Bauer, Managing Director of BMZ GmbH.