Valor Announces Full Lead-Free Environment Control Solution

Valor Computerized Systems has announced a full lead-free environment control solution covering all market-leading machine vendors, regardless of brand and model generation. As the preferred operations monitoring and control solution for global EMS companies, Valor's flagship TraceXpert solution delivers total machine vendor neutrality for line-monitoring, real-time materials management, optimized assembly line performance and component traceability.

With the July deadline for the RoHS Directive almost here, electronics manufacturers are focused on sourcing lead-free components through improved and revised production and inspection processes for compliance. TraceXpert complements and assists that process by blocking uncertified AVL components from entering the assembly cycle, by preventing unauthorized operators from running the lead-free process, by ensuring proper control of moisture-sensitive devices (MSD) and preventing inadvertent tampering with process parameters. In addition, TraceXpert's exact traceability capabilities allow manufacturers to easily produce device compliance history records, and provide customers and authorities with the necessary evidence to support their lead-free process certification.



“TraceXpert is a perfect solution for a manufacturer seeking to ensure a lead-free production environment. Its real-time monitoring system provides tight, closed-loop control over the assembly process, delivering on-line information from the floor to the office and eliminating the need to rely on operator discipline,” said Henning Maerkedahl, executive vice president at Valor Denmark, the R&D centre for TraceXpert.



“Powerful vendor neutrality is also a key factor for the relatively painless implementation of TraceXpert as the means for controlling and ensuring a lead-free process. With its real time performance monitoring and process verification for all machine brands and machine generations including the top four machine vendors - Fuji, Panasonic, Siemens and Universal, it provides total flexibility for all machine lines and set-ups,” Maerkedahl added.