© rob hill dreamstime.com

World PCB production in 2015 estimated at $58.6 billion

The world market for PCBs reached an estimated USD 58.6 billion in value in 2015 according to IPC’s World PCB Production Report for the Year 2015.

This represents a nominal decrease of 2.7% from 2014, but factoring out the effects of exchange rate fluctuations, the growth of PCB output was actually up 2.0% in real terms.



According to the report, real growth in the value of PCB production in 2015 was up in most regions of the world. In the Americas, the industry experienced a decline with real growth of -2.7%. Asia now accounts for 91% of world PCB production. The world PCB market in 2016 is expected to continue experiencing slow growth in real terms.



“Generally slow growth in the worldwide electronics market is expected for the next few years, but some segments of the industry are outpacing others,” says Sharon Starr, IPC director of market research. “The markets for mobile devices and automotive electronics are seen as high-growth segments. These markets, along with the growing demand for interconnected devices and wearable electronics, are expected to keep the PCB industry growing faster than the economy.”