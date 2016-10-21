So long QWERTY, hello customization – Apple teams up with keyboard startup

The Cupertino company has teamed an Australian startup that has taken the standard QWERTY keyboard and given it a new customizable feature.

Australian Sonder Design – which is backed by Foxconn – has tried to make one keyboard for every possible situation, one keyboard to rule them all.



In short, we’re talking about the possibility customize your keyboard from QWERTY to DVORAK, from English to Chinese and so on. And while you can already do that with any old keyboard, the symbols on each key will stay the same – but not on Sonder Design’s keyboard.



You can create specific hotkeys and macros and with that also give each key heir own individual icons to ensure you know what keys you’re pressing.



These keyboards will now be a standard feature on Apple’s Macbook products, with an aim for launch in 2018, people familiar with the plans told The Wall Street Journal.



The sources told the WSJ that Apple CEO, Tim Cook, has discussed the plans to integrate the keyboards with the heads of Foxconn and Sonder.



When asked for a comment by the WSJ, both Foxonn or Sonder stated that they do not comment on potential customers or dealings with other companies. Apple declined to comment.