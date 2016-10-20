© mailthepic dreamstime.com

Mentor Graphics Acquires Galaxy Semiconductor

Mentor Graphics has acquired Galaxy Semiconductor, a provider of test data analysis and defect reduction software for the semiconductor industry.

With this acquisition, more design, test, and product engineers will now have access to Galaxy’s solutions for maximizing device yields, improving test quality, reducing DPM (defects per million), and enhancing device characterization efforts.



“The acquisition of Galaxy Semiconductor provides a significant opportunity for Mentor to expand the breadth of our overall design-to-silicon product offering,” said Joe Sawicki, vice president and general manager of Mentor Graphics Design-to-Silicon Division. “The combination of Mentor’s Tessent silicon test products along with Galaxy’s test data analysis products provides the industry with end-to-end solutions that span all aspects of design-for-test, device characterization, yield ramp, and cost-optimized high-quality manufacturing test.”



"The Galaxy team is excited to be a part of Mentor, an EDA industry leader with best-in-class products in design-for-test, design-for-manufacturing and automotive electronics design -- all of which are highly complementary to Galaxy’s product line,” said Bertrand Renaud, former chief operating officer for Galaxy Semiconductor. “Through the acquisition, Mentor will be able to expand Galaxy’s worldwide sales and support and accelerate the next-generation solutions, which will provide even greater value to customers.”