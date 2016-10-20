© kritchanut dreamstime.com

Altran to acquire Benteler Engineering

Altran is acquiring Benteler Engineering, a German specialist in design and engineering services for the automotive industry, serving blue-chip OEMs and suppliers such as BMW, Volkswagen and Daimler.

Headquartered in Munich, Benteler Engineering has a total workforce of 700 employees. The company operates primarily in Germany and is also active in the Netherlands and in Sweden.



Benteler Engineering brings complementary expertise and know-how to Altran Germany. It provides services across the entire product development process, including project management, quality management and product data management, equipping Altran with engineering capabilities and own prototyping facilities in areas such as Electrical and Electronic (E/E), Electrification, Exterior & Interior Body and Chassis.



Commenting on this acquisition, Dominique Cerutti, Chairman & CEO of the Altran Group stated: “I am very happy to announce this acquisition, which is fully aligned with our Altran 2020. Ignition

strategic plan. Germany is a priority market for Altran, and this acquisition marks the beginning of the investment phase of our turnaround plan. Benteler Engineering will help us further structure and develop our activities locally. In a highly competitive German automotive market, this acquisition is a major strategic and operational accelerator for us and will allow to continue to serve our existing clients and partner with new ones.”



Boris Gleißner, Co-Chairman and CFO of Benteler International AG, commented: “With this sale we will focus on our strategic core business within the fields of automotive, steel/tube and distribution. At the same time, we will continue to invest in innovative products and solutions in order to be the preferred partner for our customers worldwide. During the months to come, both Benteler and Altran will work together to secure a smooth transition keeping customer focus and service up to the high standard we are used to providing. Benteler intends to continue to procure services from former Benteler Engineering services in the Netherlands, Germany and Sweden."