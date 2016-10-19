© BAE Systems_

BAE Systems receives $600 million contract for laser-guided rockets

The U.S. Navy has awarded BAE Systems a contract worth as much as USD 600 million to fulfill the growing demand for Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System (APKWSTM) laser-guided rockets.

With an initial award of more than USD 130 million, the three-year, indefinite delivery / indefinite quantity contract will help speed the delivery of these precision guidance rockets to meet the needs of the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Army, and U.S. Air Force.



“The Navy has been a tremendous partner, and this latest contract includes valuable provisions that allow other services and allies to leverage this small guided munition program of record,” said David Harrold, director of precision guidance solutions at BAE Systems. “The large demand for this cost-effective technology is a testament to its highly innovative design, and this contract will allow us to greatly increase production.”



To meet this growing demand, BAE Systems has invested in a new facility in New Hampshire that is optimized for precision guidance solutions and designed to meet a significant increase in production. The company expects it will be able to ramp up production to 20’000 APKWS guidance units per year with potential for additional growth.